* FEMA fund projection swings raise eyebrows

* Agency says did accounting as usual

By Tabassum Zakaria

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in the wake of battling a series of deadly natural disasters, got tangled up this week in a near-political train wreck that ended with questions about its ability to count.

Along the way, Democrats and Republicans made FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund their latest turf for a partisan battle over budget priorities. And as the fight over the U.S. deficit rages this fall, there is every likelihood other "essential" programs will become battlegrounds, as the Federal Aviation Administration and military pay have already been this year.

Just last week, the FEMA relief fund was projected to be headed for insolvency, and the two parties squabbled over how to pay for additional funds. This fight prevented agreement on a short-term bill needed to avert a government shutdown.

Then on Monday -- the same day FEMA had warned the fund could go dry -- the agency changed its projection to say it would stave off insolvency for a few more days until about the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday.

The Senate then promptly reached an agreement to fund the government through Nov. 18.

Some Republicans cried foul, suggesting there had been a made-up crisis. FEMA officials cited a fluctuation in funds -- which may well have been true, but seemed to feed into public skepticism about Washington's money-handling skills.

FEMA's fund, which offers states and individuals emergency aid for disasters, has been hard-hit this year from floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

It slid below $1 billion in August before Hurricane Irene struck the East Coast.

The fund's balance fluctuates and in September, the daily spending rate was about $35 million and the fund recovered about $180 million in unused aid, FEMA said.

What was key to FEMA's changed projections after the weekend was its receipt of about $40 million in returned aid and lower-than-expected filings for aid, the agency said.

WHIPSAW CHANGE

The Disaster Relief Fund rose to about $175 million on Tuesday from about $114 million the previous day, FEMA said.

"Without these recoveries, coupled with lower than expected registrations for disaster assistance over the weekend, FEMA would have run out of disaster funding this week, forcing us to begin shutting down disaster response operations," Rachel Racusen, FEMA spokeswoman, said.

But the seemingly whipsaw change in direction of FEMA funds at such a crucial moment in the budget battle in Congress raised more than a few questions over whether figures were fudged or political pressure applied.

Anyone who has dealt with the U.S. federal budgeting process knows that numbers can be quite fluid in Washington. Two people can come to very different conclusions looking at the exact same dollar amounts.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt questioned how FEMA suddenly determined it had more money available than earlier projected.

"I wonder about the accounting practices at FEMA," Blunt said late Monday. His home state of Missouri was hard hit in Joplin by a killer tornado.

FEMA said it had not diverged from its usual practices in making projections and that unused disaster money returned helped make the difference of days the fund would stay afloat.

"Nothing has changed in our accounting -- it is consistent with what we do, year-round," Racusen said.

FEMA has provided daily updates to Congress about the status of the fund since August, and recent levels mark its lowest point in history, FEMA says.

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Jacob Lew sent a two-page letter this week to congressional leaders that said the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund "will likely finish the fiscal year exhausted with a de minimis cash flow balance of less than a day's operating expenses."

The short-term bill to fund the government that was approved by the Senate on Monday night would provide FEMA's disaster fund $2.65 billion starting on Saturday. (Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Warren Strobel and Todd Eastham)