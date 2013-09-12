* House Republicans buy more time to work on funding measure
* Conservatives seek one-year delay of "Obamacare" reforms
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Thursday bought themselves more time
to try to avert a government shutdown at the end of September,
canceling a week-long recess that was due to begin on Sept. 23.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor announced that the break
had been scrapped after conservatives in the party rejected his
plan to temporarily fund the government in the new fiscal year
and stage a vote to defund "Obamacare" health reforms.
Without new spending authority, most U.S. government
agencies would have to close their doors on Oct. 1 in a replay
of politically painful shutdowns during the mid-1990s.
The decision came as Republican conservatives demanding a
harder line introduced their own alternative plan: a one-year
delay in implementing President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law coupled with a year-long government funding
measure.
The plan, proposed by Representative Tom Graves of Georgia,
would hold spending on discretionary programs for fiscal 2014 to
$967.4 billion - a level that would keep savings from
across-the-board "sequester" spending cuts in place.
Democrats have said this spending level is unacceptable, and
are pushing for a higher level that replaces the cuts partly
with tax hikes on the wealthy.
The Graves plan, with 42 Republican co-sponsors, does not
attempt to increase the $16.7 trillion federal debt limit, a
move that the U.S. Treasury Department has said is needed by
mid-October.
But the notion of delaying Obamacare, rather than defunding
it, gained currency among House Republicans on Thursday, a day
after the party failed to muster enough votes to proceed with
Cantor's defunding plan.
Republican conservatives had balked at that plan because
they saw it as merely another ineffective symbolic vote against
the healthcare law passed in 2010 and demanded a tougher line.
They desperately want to stop the implementation of key parts of
the law, namely health insurance exchanges for individuals that
are due to launch on Oct. 1.
"I think a lot of members that actually want to defund
(Obamacare) are starting to understand that by delaying it for a
year, we're actually better off," said Representative Mike
Simpson, an Idaho Republican.
But many in the party want to use the debt limit increase as
leverage to try to thwart Obamacare, said Representative James
Lankford of Oklahoma, a member of House Republican leadership.
"The vehicle is every vehicle that's out there," to delay
the healthcare law, he said.
A study by the Bipartisan Policy Center this week found that
the United States could begin defaulting on its obligations in
the period from Oct. 18 through Nov. 5 if the debt ceiling is
not increased.
Congress' bitter fight over raising the borrowing cap in
2011 roiled financial markets and prompted ratings agency
Standard and Poor's to strip the United States of its top-tier
credit rating.