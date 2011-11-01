* Lawmakers hope to avoid another shutdown scare
* Another temporary extension likely through December
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 The U.S. government would
spend less on law enforcement, housing, scientific research and
a range of other activities under a trio of bills approved on
Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Tuesday's 69-30 vote was a rare moment of progress after
months of partisan budget battles that brought the government
to the edge of a shutdown and the brink of default.
The high-stakes fight to approve government finances has
delayed the annual task of funding everything from flood
control to defense. The government is operating on a temporary
extension of last year's budget that expires Nov. 18.
The battle has also forced lawmakers to make do with less.
Under this summer's debt-ceiling deal, Congress can spend a
total of $1.043 trillion this year on discretionary programs --
$6 billion less than last year. That cap would tighten in the
years to come, relative to inflation.
The bills passed by the Senate reflect that new
austerity.
State and local law enforcement agencies would face a 17
percent drop in federal aid, on top of the cutbacks they face
in their own budgets. Police forces around the country will
likely shrink for the first time in at least 25 years, Attorney
General Eric Holder said last week.
Local governments would also get 15 percent less in
community-development grants for low-income communities. A
separate low-income housing program would be cut by 38
percent.
The National Science Foundation, which funds scientific
research, faces a cut of 2.4 percent.
Budget hawks say the spending cuts are needed to tame the
national debt and ensure that the country's formerly top-notch
credit rating does not face any further downgrades.
A congressional "super committee" is due by the end of the
month to recommend at least $1.2 trillion in further savings
over 10 years.
But Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other
economists have warned that austerity measures could weaken the
still-struggling economy, while Democrats have been pushing for
new spending to lower the 9.1 percent unemployment rate.
That legislation is effectively dead in Congress, but it is
expected to play a significant role in the 2012 presidential
and congressional elections.
Senate lawmakers hope to resolve their differences on the
three spending bills with the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives and have President Barack Obama sign them into
law by then.
Another temporary extension, lasting into December, will
probably be needed for Congress to complete work on the other 9
bills.
Funding disputes between the House and the Senate have
brought the government close to a shutdown twice this year --
once in April, when Congress struggled to complete work on the
long-delayed spending bills, and again in September, due to a
dispute over disaster spending.
