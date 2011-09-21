* Strengthens Democrats' hand in disaster-aid fight
* Republicans say will get a bill passed, avoid shutdown
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. House of
Representatives unexpectedly defeated a bill that would fund
the federal government past Sept. 30 on Wednesday as dozens of
Republicans broke with their party to push for deeper spending
cuts.
The measure failed by a vote of 195 to 230, with 48 of the
chamber's most conservative Republicans joining Democrats in
opposition.
It was an embarrassment for House Republican leaders who
have at times struggled to rein in rank-and-file
conservatives.
"This is a democracy. This is the sausage factory," said
Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers, who sponsored the
bill.
The surprise outcome could further rattle consumers and
investors who have been unnerved by the high-stakes budget
battle that has played out in Washington this year. Congress
pushed the government to the brink of a shutdown in April and
the edge of default in August.
Republican leaders said they would figure out a way to pass
the spending bill and avoid a government shutdown that would
affect everything from national parks to scientific research.
"There is not going to be a shutdown. Everybody needs to
relax," said Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2 House
Republican, as he emerged from a meeting with other top
Republicans after the vote.
The bill would have funded the government at an annual rate
of $1.043 trillion, in line with a bipartisan agreement reached
in August. Many conservatives want to stick with the lower
figure of $1.019 trillion that the House approved in April.
Republican leaders got little help from Democrats, who
objected to a $1.5 billion cut to an electric vehicle loan
program. Republicans included the cut to offset the cost of
increased disaster aid.
Republicans might remove that cut to pick up Democratic
support, an aide said -- an action that could further alienate
conservatives.
That would be a big victory for Democrats, who want to
double the amount of disaster aid in the bill and ensure that
it is not paired with further spending cuts.
"At the bottom line, the disaster victims have to be
treated far more fairly than they did today," said Democratic
Senator Charles Schumer.
Facing rock-bottom approval ratings, lawmakers from both
parties are eager to show voters that they can act quickly to
approve aid for victims of floods, tornadoes and other
disasters in one of the most extreme years for weather in U.S.
history.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested $5.1
billion to replenish its disaster fund, which could dry up
entirely next week. FEMA has has already suspended rebuilding
efforts across the country.
