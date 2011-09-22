* Strengthens Democrats' hand in disaster-aid fight
* Republicans say will get a bill passed, avoid shutdown
(Adds details)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. House of
Representatives unexpectedly defeated a bill that would fund
the federal government past Sept. 30 on Wednesday as dozens of
Republicans broke with their party to push for deeper spending
cuts.
The unexpected outcome was an embarrassment for House
Republican leaders who have at times struggled to rein in a
conservative wing that remains closely allied with the
anti-spending Tea Party movement.
"This is a democracy. This is the sausage factory," said
Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers, who sponsored the
bill.
The vote could further rattle consumers and investors who
have been unnerved by the high-stakes budget battle that has
played out in Washington this year. Congress pushed the
government to the brink of a shutdown in April and the edge of
default in August.
Republican leaders said they would figure out a way to pass
the spending bill and avoid disrupting everything from national
parks to scientific research.
"There is not going to be a shutdown. Everybody needs to
relax," said Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2 House
Republican, as he emerged from a meeting with other top
Republicans after the vote.
Later in the evening, a panel approved a measure that would
allow the House to quickly reschedule another vote. But it was
not clear how the substance of the bill might be changed.
The bill would have funded the government at an annual rate
of $1.043 trillion, in line with a bipartisan agreement reached
in August. Many conservatives want to stick with the lower
figure of $1.019 trillion that the House approved in April.
The measure failed by a vote of 195 to 230, with 48 of the
chamber's most conservative Republicans joining Democrats in
opposition.
The vote demonstrated the continued reluctance of Tea Party
conservatives to compromise on spending issues, even as the
public grows weary of repeated confrontation on Capitol Hill.
NO HELP FROM DEMOCRATS
Republican leaders have suffered a similar number of
defections on other high-profile budget bills this year.
Democrats had helped them reach a majority on those occasions,
but only six backed this bill.
Democrats objected to a $1.5 billion cut to an electric
vehicle loan program, which Republicans included to offset the
cost of increased disaster aid.
Republicans might remove that cut to pick up Democratic
support, an aide said -- an action that could further alienate
conservatives.
That would be a big victory for Democrats, who want to
double the amount of disaster aid in the bill and ensure that
it is not paired with further spending cuts.
"At the bottom line, the disaster victims have to be
treated far more fairly than they did today," said Democratic
Senator Charles Schumer.
Facing rock-bottom approval ratings, lawmakers from both
parties are eager to show voters that they can act quickly to
approve aid for victims of floods, tornadoes and other
disasters in one of the most extreme years for weather in U.S.
history.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested $5.1
billion to replenish its disaster fund, which could dry up
entirely next week. FEMA has has already suspended rebuilding
efforts across the country.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Donna Smith and Thomas
Ferraro; Editing by Eric Walsh)