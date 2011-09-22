* Government shutdown unlikely but possible at this point
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Republican leaders
scrambled on Thursday to find the votes to keep the U.S.
government funded after the embarrassing defeat of a spending
bill threw into question Congress' ability to pass basic laws.
The bill's unexpected failure suggested that, even in the
face of rock-bottom approval ratings, Democratic and Republican
lawmakers may not be able to bridge their differences to pass a
measure that would help disaster victims and avoid a government
shutdown.
The House of Representatives and Senate must pass
legislation to keep the government fully functioning beyond
Oct. 1 while lawmakers continue to debate a full budget. They
also need to replenish a disaster-relief fund that could run
dry on Monday during one of the most extreme years for weather
in U.S. history.
Democrats and Tea Party-aligned Republicans united to
defeat the spending bill on Wednesday, albeit for opposite
reasons.
House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress,
said the dispute would not lead to a government shutdown.
Republicans prepared to bring the bill up for another vote
later in the day. An aide said the legislation may be modified
to eliminate a $100 million loan for Solyndra, a failed solar
company whose government loan guarantees are drawing scrutiny.
In a closed-door meeting, Boehner warned conservatives who
had pushed for deeper spending cuts that their stubbornness
would only strengthen the hand of Democrats who want to
increase disaster aid and block a cut to an electric-vehicle
loan program.
Some conservatives said they would switch their votes,
according to participants, but others remained unmoved.
"We promised we would make serious cuts. We have not made
serious cuts yet," said Republican Representative Louie
Gohmert.
Boehner and other top Republicans have vowed to lower the
temperature on Capitol Hill after fierce budget battles with
Democrats pushed the U.S. government to the brink of a shutdown
in April and the edge of default in August.
The months of turmoil on Capitol Hill have spooked
consumers, rattled investors and led to a cut in the country's
top-notch AAA credit rating.
LAWMAKERS TO DELAY DEPARTURE?
World stock markets tumbled as a grim outlook from the
Federal Reserve renewed fears of a global recession. The
turmoil in Washington could add to the uncertainty among
nervous investors, traders said.
"There is such a lack of belief that we can expect any kind
of help to come out of our political leaders," said Mitch
Stapley, chief fixed-income trader at Fifth Third Asset
Management in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The bill in question would provide billions of dollars in
relief to communities that have been ravaged by tornadoes,
floods and other disasters in one of the most extreme years for
weather in U.S. history.
It also would keep the government running beyond Sept. 30,
the end of the fiscal year.
Analysts said a government shutdown is unlikely at this
point as Congress has more than a week to resolve its
differences. Every spending debate this year has gone down to
the wire.
Lawmakers had hoped to leave town on Thursday night for a
weeklong break but leaders warned that weekend votes may be
necessary.
Deeper spending cuts would prompt a standoff with the
Democratic-controlled Senate and increase the probability of a
government shutdown. Any moves to placate Democrats, however,
could undermine Boehner's position as the Republican leader.
Republican leaders have struggled at times to rein in a
conservative Tea Party faction that has shown no appetite for
compromise, even as a special bipartisan committee searches for
hundreds of billions in budget savings that will likely require
painful sacrifices for Republicans and Democrats alike.
About 60 Tea Party Republicans have defied Boehner on other
high-profile budget bills this year, but he has previously been
able to rely on Democratic votes to win a majority.
