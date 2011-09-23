* House Republicans to try again on failed spending bill
* Senate Democrats say it's dead on arrival
* Solyndra loan targeted
By Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A sharply divided U.S.
Congress careened toward another high-stakes budget battle on
Thursday as lawmakers remained at odds over a bill that would
help disaster victims and keep the government open.
Even in the face of rock-bottom approval ratings, the
dispute suggested that Democrats and Republicans may not be
able to bridge their differences to pass even the most
essential legislation.
The House of Representatives and the Senate must replenish
a disaster-relief fund that could run dry on Monday during one
of the most extreme years for weather in U.S. history.
Lawmakers also must approve a stopgap spending bill to keep
the government fully functioning beyond Oct. 1 while lawmakers
continue to debate a full budget.
Yet the Republican-led House rejected a bill that would do
just that on Wednesday after Democrats and Tea Party-aligned
Republicans voted against it, albeit for opposite reasons.
Republican leaders planned to try again on Thursday after
tweaking the bill to zero out a loan for the bankrupt
solar-panel firm Solyndra, which has drawn scrutiny for its
ties to the Obama administration.
That could garner enough Republican support to pass the
House. But Senate Democrats declared it dead on arrival.
"We are fed up with this," Assistant Senate Democratic
Leader Dick Durbin told reporters. "The Republicans know what
it takes for us to ... keep the government in business."
The top Republican in Congress said the dispute would not
disrupt government operations. Congress has more than a week to
resolve its differences, and every spending debate this year
has gone down to the wire.
"There's no threat of a government shutdown. Let's just get
this out there," House Speaker John Boehner said at a news
conference.
Republican leaders have vowed to lower the temperature on
Capitol Hill after fierce budget battles with Democrats pushed
the U.S. government to the brink of a shutdown in April and the
edge of default in August.
The months of turmoil on Capitol Hill have spooked
consumers, rattled investors and led to a cut in the country's
top-notch AAA credit rating.
"There is such a lack of belief that we can expect any kind
of help to come out of our political leaders," said Mitch
Stapley, chief fixed-income trader at Fifth Third Asset
Management in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The Republican bill would keep the government running
through Nov. 18 and provide $3.65 billion in relief to
communities that have been ravaged by tornadoes, floods and
other disasters this year. The extra relief would be partially
offset by a $1.5 billion cut to a loan program for
energy-efficient vehicle manufacturing.
DEMOCRATS SAY IT WOULD HURT JOB CREATION
Democrats want to double the amount of disaster aid and say
that the loan cut would hurt a program that has supported
40,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs at a time when the country is
struggling with an unemployment rate of 9.1 percent.
The elimination of the $100 million Solyndra loan would
have little practical effect, as the company has already
declared bankruptcy and the loan program is set to expire next
week.
It remained to be seen whether that change would be enough
to win over the 48 conservatives who voted against the bill on
Wednesday on the grounds that it did not cut spending enough.
"We are getting there," a Republican aide said.
Republican leaders have struggled at times to rein in a
conservative Tea Party faction that has shown no appetite for
compromise, even as a special bipartisan committee searches for
hundreds of billions in budget savings that will likely require
painful sacrifices for Republicans and Democrats alike.
Even if the bill passes the House, it faces long odds in
the Democratic-controlled Senate. Still, the Senate may
ultimately accept the House bill and leave on a weeklong recess
rather than stay in town to fight it out.
"Once the House passes a bill, the responsible course will
be for the Senate to pass it," Boehner spokesman Michael Steel
said.
