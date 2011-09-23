* House Republicans pass bill on second attempt
* Senate Democrats say it's dead on arrival
* Disaster aid could run out on Monday
By Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives regrouped on Friday to approve a
must-pass spending bill, but the prospect of a government
shutdown loomed as Democrats said it would go nowhere in the
Senate.
Even in the face of rock-bottom approval ratings, the
dispute suggested that lawmakers may not be able to bridge
their differences to pass even the most essential legislation.
Aid for victims of tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters
could dry up by Monday if Congress does not replenish a
dwindling relief fund. Funding for everything from national
parks to law enforcement could expire in a week.
By a largely party-line vote of 219 to 203, the
Republican-controlled House in an after-midnight vote approved
a bill that would keep the government running through Nov. 18
and provide $3.65 billion for disaster relief in one of the
most extreme years for weather in U.S. history.
Republican leaders managed to minimize defections from Tea
Party movement aligned conservatives, who had helped defeat a
nearly identical version of the bill a day earlier.
Democrats overwhelmingly voted against the bill on the
grounds that disaster aid was inadequate and a cut to an
electric-vehicle program would hurt the economy.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said the bill would
fail in that chamber, where his party holds the majority.
House Speaker John Boehner said the dispute would not lead
to a government shutdown. Congress has more than a week to
resolve its differences, and every spending debate this year
has gone down to the wire.
"I urge the Senate to quickly pass this bill so we can send
it to the president and keep the focus on the American people's
top priority: jobs," Boehner said in a statement after the
vote.
Boehner and other Republican leaders have vowed to lower
the temperature on Capitol Hill after fierce budget battles
with Democrats pushed the government to the brink of a shutdown
in April and the edge of default in August.
The months of turmoil in Washington have spooked consumers,
rattled investors and led to a cut in the country's top-notch
AAA credit rating.
