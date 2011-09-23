* House Republicans pass bill on second attempt

* Senate Democrats say it's dead on arrival

* Disaster aid could run out on Monday (Adds detail)

By Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives regrouped on Friday to approve a must-pass spending bill, but the prospect of a government shutdown loomed as Democrats said it would go nowhere in the Senate.

Even in the face of rock-bottom approval ratings, the dispute suggested that lawmakers may not be able to bridge their differences to pass even the most essential legislation.

Aid for victims of tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters could dry up by Monday if Congress does not replenish a dwindling relief fund. Funding for everything from national parks to law enforcement could expire in a week.

By a largely party-line vote of 219 to 203, the Republican-controlled House in an after-midnight vote approved a bill that would keep the government running through Nov. 18 and provide $3.65 billion for disaster relief in one of the most extreme years for weather in U.S. history.

Republican leaders managed to minimize defections from Tea Party movement aligned conservatives, who had helped defeat a nearly identical version of the bill a day earlier.

Democrats overwhelmingly voted against the bill on the grounds that disaster aid was inadequate and a cut to an electric-vehicle program would hurt the economy.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said the bill would fail in that chamber, where his party holds the majority.

House Speaker John Boehner said the dispute would not lead to a government shutdown. Congress has more than a week to resolve its differences, and every spending debate this year has gone down to the wire.

"I urge the Senate to quickly pass this bill so we can send it to the president and keep the focus on the American people's top priority: jobs," Boehner said in a statement after the vote.

Boehner and other Republican leaders have vowed to lower the temperature on Capitol Hill after fierce budget battles with Democrats pushed the government to the brink of a shutdown in April and the edge of default in August.

The months of turmoil in Washington have spooked consumers, rattled investors and led to a cut in the country's top-notch AAA credit rating. (Editing by Vicki Allen)