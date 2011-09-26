* Public confidence in Congress hits a new low
* Disaster aid could run out on Tuesday
* Senate to vote later on Monday, outcome uncertain
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. Senate on Monday
will try to resolve a budget deadlock that raises the specter
of a government shutdown and threatens aid for thousands of
Americans hit by a spate of natural disasters.
With money about to run out for victims of hurricanes,
wildfires and other recent disasters, Democrats and Republicans
remained deadlocked over a bill that would provide emergency
relief and keep government agencies running beyond Friday.
After a summer of political standoffs, public confidence in
Washington dropped to a new low, with only 43 percent saying
they trusted the federal government to handle domestic
problems, according to a Gallup poll.
Lawmakers from both parties vowed to act quickly after
Hurricane Irene raked the East Coast in August, the latest in a
series of disasters that has made 2011 one of the most extreme
years for weather in U.S. history.
They also promised to ensure the government can continue
operating beyond Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, without
the brinkmanship that has marked other budget disputes.
But so far, lawmakers have been unable to pass a bill that
would accomplish those things.
Republicans want to offset some of the money earmarked for
disaster relief with budget cuts elsewhere, while Democrats say
Congress usually does not let budget concerns slow down needed
assistance.
The amount of money in question, $1.5 billion, accounts for
roughly one-tenth of 1 percent of the entire bill, which would
fund the government at an annual level of $1.043 trillion.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said it could
run out of disaster aid as soon as on Tuesday, and has already
suspended longer-term rebuilding efforts.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is due to vote on Monday
evening on a spending measure that would strip out a
Republican-backed $1.5 billion budget cut to an electric-car
program, but its passage was seen as unlikely.
At that point, the Senate could opt to pass a version of
the bill that includes the cut. That version, passed by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives, failed in the
Senate on Friday. But lawmakers could still return to it to
avoid a federal shutdown.
HOUSE IN RECESS
If Senate Democrats were to prevail, their bill would still
have to pass the House, which is out of town on a week-long
recess. The House probably would not be able to return until
Thursday, an aide said.
Analysts said they expected Congress to resolve the battle
before Friday and avoid a broad government shutdown.
But the dispute underscores a deep divide between
Republicans and Democrats that has created a widespread
perception among Americans that Congress is dysfunctional and
incapable of passing the most basic laws.
The deadlock also raises questions about the chances of
success for a bipartisan congressional deficit reduction panel
that is due to make recommendations by Nov. 23 on how get the
country's long-term fiscal problems under control.
Moody's Investors Service was pessimistic on Monday that
Congress would approve a deficit reduction plan proposed by
President Barack Obama, citing differences between the two
political parties.
"In this environment, it doesn't seem likely the super
committee will be able to agree to anything like $1.5 trillion
in deficit reduction," wrote analyst Andy Laperriere of
International Strategy & Investment in a research note.
Budget battles took the government to the brink of a
shutdown in April and the edge of default in August, prompting
a first-ever downgrade of the country's AAA credit rating.
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Ross
Colvin and Vicki Allen)