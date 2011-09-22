* Chamber of Commerce says loan program creates jobs
* Cut in loan program could hurt Chrysler
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The biggest U.S.
corporations urged Republicans on Thursday to abandon plans to
strip $1.5 billion from a government loan program supporting
efforts to make more fuel-efficient cars and trucks.
The credit subsidy has become a surprise flash point in
stalled congressional efforts to pass short-term spending
legislation to keep the government operating beyond Sept. 30.
A letter addressed to all members of the House of
Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce signaled
intensified lobbying around the auto issue with Republicans
scrambling to find enough votes to pass their spending plan.
The letter said U.S. business "recognizes that Congress
must make difficult but necessary choices" on finances. But the
group stressed that the Energy Department Advanced Technology
Vehicle Manufacturing program had helped create jobs in a
"sector of the economy critical to the nation's recovery."
Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce "urges you to bear in
mind" that the loan program promotes manufacturing and is an
"important component of America's energy security."
The lobbying push also included manufacturing, supplier and
automaker trade groups.
Ford Motor Co (F.N), Nissan Motor (7211.T), start-ups and
other companies have been awarded more than $9 billion in loans
to retool factories and develop technologies for making more
gasoline/electric hybrids and electric vehicles.
Nearly halving the account that holds $4 billion in
available funds would at best complicate prospects for 11 loan
applicants, including Chrysler, which is run by Italy's Fiat
FIA.MI.
Chrysler, which was bailed out and forced into bankruptcy
by the government in 2009, has applied for roughly $3.5 billion
in assistance.
The company would not comment on prospects for a loan, but
sources with knowledge of the program said the automaker was in
the final stages of negotiations with the Energy Department to
receive financing.
The Obama administration has said it hopes Chrysler will
qualify for a loan but deferred any decision in part until the
automaker refinanced its bank debt. Chrysler did so earlier
this year.
Republican leaders considered options for rewriting the
stop-gap funding measure that would keep annual government
spending at a $1.04 trillion level rejected by the House on
Wednesday.
One option under consideration, according to congressional
aides and other sources familiar with the budget plan, was to
end Republican efforts to cut the loan account by $1.5
billion.
Republican leaders want to use that money for disaster
assistance, and it was unclear what approach would emerge to
capture enough lawmaker support for the spending bill.
The proposed cut has energized Democrats, with the charge
led by Representative Gary Peters of Michigan, who represents
the district that is home to Chrysler headquarters. Debbie
Stabenow, who pursued the original legislation that created the
loan program in 2007, has been the point person in the Senate.
That chamber has yet to consider similar legislation but
its Democratic majority opposes any reduction in the loan
program.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Andy Sullivan;
Editing by Peter Cooney)