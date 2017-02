WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Senate agreed to delay further action on a stopgap spending bill until Monday as Democrats and Republicans remained at odds over the measure, which would refill depleted disaster funds and ensure the government does not shut down in October.

"Everyone once in a while needs a little cooling off," Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said. "We'll come here Monday and more reasonable heads will prevail."

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Will Dunham)