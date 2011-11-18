WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Congress on Thursday reached a rare moment of accord in the budget fights that have paralyzed Washington this year as lawmakers voted to extend government funding through December.

The Democratic-controlled Senate by a vote of 70 to 30 passed a bill that would allow the government to keep running when current funding expires on Saturday and sent it on to President Barack Obama to sign into law.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives had approved the bill by a vote of 298 to 121 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Eric Beech)