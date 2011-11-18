WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Congress on
Thursday reached a rare moment of accord in the budget fights
that have paralyzed Washington this year as lawmakers voted to
extend government funding through December.
The Democratic-controlled Senate by a vote of 70 to 30
passed a bill that would allow the government to keep running
when current funding expires on Saturday and sent it on to
President Barack Obama to sign into law.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives had
approved the bill by a vote of 298 to 121 earlier in the day.
