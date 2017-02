WASHINGTON, Sept 23 With aid to victims of natural disasters running out, the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday rejected a broad spending bill that had passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives hours earlier.

As voting continued on the measure, Democrats had rounded up enough votes to defeat the bill, which would replenish dwindling disaster-aid funds and ensure the government can continue to operate past Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Will Dunham)