WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try again to pass a failed spending bill later on Thursday with the hopes that disaffected conservatives will back it this time, according to a Republican aide.

The bill may be modified slightly to eliminate a $100 million dollar loan that had been approved for the bankrupt solar-energy firm Solyndra, the aide said. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Anthony Boadle)