WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives regrouped on Friday to approve a must-pass spending bill, but the prospect of a government shutdown loomed as Democrats said it would go nowhere in the Senate.

By a largely party-line vote of 219 to 203, the Republican-controlled House approved a bill that would keep the government running through Nov. 18 and provide $3.65 billion for disaster relief in one of the most extreme years for weather in U.S. history. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Vicki Allen)