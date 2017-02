WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. Senate on Monday passed a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown and make billions of dollars available to victims of recent disasters.

By a bipartisan vote of 79 to 12, the Democratic-controlled Senate approved a bill that would keep the government running when the new fiscal year starts on Saturday.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives must still sign off on the measure, and could do so later this week.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Doina Chiacu)