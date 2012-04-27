* Republicans want to pay for it with Obama healthcare funds
* Democrats' Senate bill would cover cost with tax on rich
* Both sides face July 1 deadline to find compromise
(Updates with 30 Republicans voting no after conservative group
opposes it)
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Republican-led U.S.
House of Representatives defied a veto threat by President
Barack Obama on Friday and voted to take money from his
healthcare overhaul to extend low-interest rates for federal
student loans.
On a mostly party-line vote of 215-195, the House sent the
measure to the Senate where Obama's Democrats are certain to
reject it. Like Obama, they want to renew the low rate, but
favor covering the one-year, $6 billion cost by ending a tax
break for the rich.
The matter has emerged as the latest hot issue in advance of
the Nov. 6 congressional and presidential elections. Members on
both sides are vying for the youth vote and the support of
parents struggling help put their children through college.
Democrats and Republicans have until July 1 to find a widely
anticipated compromise. That's when the rate is set to double on
Stafford loans to 6.8 percent for more than 7 million students.
Thirty Republicans broke ranks and voted against the House
bill after the Club for Growth, an influential conservative
advocacy group, came out against it.
"The government should not be in the business of subsidizing
student loans," the organization said, adding that the vote
would be included in its annual "Congressional Scorecard."
Overall, 13 Democrats joined 202 Republicans in voting for
the bill, while 165 Democrats and 30 Republicans and voted no.
Obama cranked up pressure on Congress in recent weeks with
visits to college campuses where he portrayed Republicans as
unsympathetic to their plight.
House Speaker John Boehner fired back this week by accusing
Obama of playing politics and manufacturing a fight. Boehner
insisted that his party would find a solution.
Shortly before the House vote, Boehner said: "Nobody wants
to see student loan interest rates go up - especially when you
got recent college graduates (with) 50 percent unemployed or
under-employed because of the president's economic policies."
"TOO HOT TO HANDLE"
Despite claims to the contrary, Democrats said Republicans
had little if any interest in the problem until Obama hammered
them on it.
"The Republicans have folded, because the president made the
issue too hot to handle," said House Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi.
Democrats denounced the Republicans' proposal to extend the
student loan interest rate because it targets Obama's 2010
healthcare law, which Republicans have sought to repeal.
Their measure would eliminate the Prevention and Public
Health Fund, which Republicans labeled a "slush fund."
Republicans noted that $4 billion had been taken out of it
just months ago to finance an extension of a payroll tax and
jobless benefits.
"It's a common-sense plan that deserves bipartisan support,"
said Republican Representative Judy Biggert, a chief sponsor of
the measure.
Democrats complained it would eliminate the remaining $12
billion in the fund, which they say is critical to preventative
healthcare, particularly for women and children.
"This bill goes in the wrong direction," said House
Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer.
The White House, in its veto threat, called the bill "a
politically motivated proposal and not the serious response to a
problem that America's college students deserve."
The Senate is set to vote on May 8 on a bill to fund
extending the loan rate by plugging a loophole that Democrats
say wealthy professionals use to avoid payroll taxes.
Though Democrats control the Senate, Republicans are
expected to block the measure, raising pressure to compromise.
Republican Representative Mike Simpson said the matter would
ultimately go to a House-Senate conference. "There's plenty of
time, a couple of months, to resolve this problem," he said.
Representative Xavier Becerra, a member of Democratic
leadership, said, "This is an all-hands on deck moment. Everyone
should be asked to put something on the table."
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and David Lawder,
Editing by Jackie Frank and Xavier Briand)