WASHINGTON Feb 6 Senator Dianne Feinstein of California hopes to reinstate a hotly contested requirement for big banks' swaps trading after U.S. lawmakers voted in late 2014 to loosen the rules for Wall Street.

The so-called swaps "push-out" provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law required banks to conduct risky derivatives trading in units separate from their deposit-taking activities.

But lawmakers largely undid that requirement, which had not yet taken effect, at the end of 2014 by including in an unrelated government spending package a provision that exempted most swaps activity from needing to be separated.

Feinstein, a Democrat, is considering ways to restore the Dodd-Frank provisions that were removed and will likely introduce legislation, a Senate aide told Reuters.

"I am appalled that we are again opening the door to the trading of risky derivatives backed by a taxpayer guarantee," Feinstein said in December, when the spending bill passed. "We cannot subject our country to the same lax financial regulation that almost brought down our financial system in 2008."

The Senate aide did not say when Feinstein might introduce legislation. Such a plan would be unlikely to become law because Republicans control both houses of Congress and they strongly supported removing the push-out requirement.

The rule was intended to wall off risky trading activity from more traditional bank activities that have government guarantees, such as deposit insurance.

Wall Street banks said the rule would be expensive to follow because the trading units would need their own capital.

They also said the requirement would likely do little to make the financial system safer. Several bank regulators and former lawmakers involved with writing Dodd-Frank agreed.

Congressional Democrats, led by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, defend Dodd-Frank and say any changes should be carefully considered rather than tacked onto unrelated spending legislation. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)