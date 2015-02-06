WASHINGTON Feb 6 Senator Dianne Feinstein of
California hopes to reinstate a hotly contested requirement for
big banks' swaps trading after U.S. lawmakers voted in late 2014
to loosen the rules for Wall Street.
The so-called swaps "push-out" provision of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial law required banks to conduct risky
derivatives trading in units separate from their deposit-taking
activities.
But lawmakers largely undid that requirement, which had not
yet taken effect, at the end of 2014 by including in an
unrelated government spending package a provision that exempted
most swaps activity from needing to be separated.
Feinstein, a Democrat, is considering ways to restore the
Dodd-Frank provisions that were removed and will likely
introduce legislation, a Senate aide told Reuters.
"I am appalled that we are again opening the door to the
trading of risky derivatives backed by a taxpayer guarantee,"
Feinstein said in December, when the spending bill passed.
"We cannot subject our country to the same lax financial
regulation that almost brought down our financial system in
2008."
The Senate aide did not say when Feinstein might introduce
legislation. Such a plan would be unlikely to become law because
Republicans control both houses of Congress and they strongly
supported removing the push-out requirement.
The rule was intended to wall off risky trading activity
from more traditional bank activities that have government
guarantees, such as deposit insurance.
Wall Street banks said the rule would be expensive to follow
because the trading units would need their own capital.
They also said the requirement would likely do little to
make the financial system safer. Several bank regulators and
former lawmakers involved with writing Dodd-Frank agreed.
Congressional Democrats, led by U.S. Senator Elizabeth
Warren of Massachusetts, defend Dodd-Frank and say any changes
should be carefully considered rather than tacked onto unrelated
spending legislation.
