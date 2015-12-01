WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Syrian refugee issue will likely be addressed in a must-pass government funding bill this month.

The Republican leader said the spending bill was a "work in progress" but that "the refugee issue is likely to be dealt with in some way" in that legislation, which faces a Dec. 11 deadline for passage by Congress. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)