By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Target Corp has
agreed to testify before Congress in early February about a data
breach that compromised credit and debit card and personal data
of millions of customers, a House of Representatives
subcommittee said on Thursday.
Representative Lee Terry, who chairs the commerce,
manufacturing and trade subcommittee of the House Committee on
Energy and Commerce, said in a statement that a hearing
conducted by his panel would examine such data breaches and
their effect on consumers.
The subcommittee said it expects to take testimony from law
enforcement officials and others, in addition to one or more
representatives of Target, the third largest U.S. retailer.
Target has said a breach of its networks during the busy
holiday shopping period resulted in the theft of about 40
million credit and debit card records and 70 million other
records with customer information such as addresses and
telephone numbers.
"By examining these recent breaches and their consequences
on consumers, we hope to gain a better understanding of the
nature of these crimes and what steps can be taken to further
protect information and limit cyber threats," Terry said.
The subcommittee has approached the U.S. Secret Service, the
lead investigator into recent data breaches at both Target and
Neiman Marcus, and its parent agency, the Department
of Homeland Security, about participating in the hearing, a
subcommittee official said.
Because the Target breach is under active investigation, the
amount of detail that will discussed at the hearing on how the
breach occurred and where investigations are headed is unclear.
Instead, the official said, the main objective of the
hearing would be to examine how consumers were affected by the
data breach and what they can do to protect themselves against
such data intrusions.
"We are continuing to work (with) elected officials to keep
them informed and updated as our investigation continues,"
Target said."
No federal laws exist that set out standard rules for when
and how companies must report data breaches to customers and law
enforcement agencies
As a result, the lack of federal regulations means that U.S.
agencies such as the Secret Service may not have been notified
by companies of all major recent breaches.
Separately, leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee have
written to Target seeking information about the recent breach
from the retailer's security officials.