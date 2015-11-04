(Adds quotes from Brady, other lawmakers, background)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Senior House Republicans named
Representative Kevin Brady of Texas on Wednesday as their pick
to be the next chairman of the powerful, tax-writing House Ways
and Means Committee, succeeding Paul Ryan, who took over the
House speakership last week.
In a closed-door vote, the House of Representatives
Republican Steering Committee chose Brady over Representative
Pat Tiberi of Ohio, a decision subject to approval by Republican
rank-and-file members on Thursday morning.
Brady, 60, is a longtime member of the Ways and Means
Committee and would become the seventh House committee chairman
from Texas, strengthening the state's strong influence over
Republican policymaking.
Brady, who represents a district north of Houston, told
reporters after speaking to the steering committee that he
touted his experience and leadership skills. Brady also said he
would work with Ryan to push a "pro-growth" agenda, including
reforms to the tax code, welfare programs and major federal
benefits programs including Social Security and Medicare.
"On the Ways and Means Committee, we're going to play a big
role in moving the big issues, and doing it united in
conference," Brady said.
He spoke positively about the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
President Barack Obama's recently agreed Asian free trade deal,
which Ryan had championed and which needs congressional approval
in coming months.
Brady said he would work to ensure that lawmakers understood
the full details of the agreement, which are expected to be
disclosed as early as this week.
"This is economic freedom. We're going to open up those
markets in China's backyard based on our rules, and we're going
to grow jobs in the United States," Brady said. "But first we
start with making sure our members know what's in it."
Ryan had thrown his support behind Brady, influencing the
vote of the steering committee, said Representative Lynn
Westmoreland of Georgia.
"I'm sure that carried a lot of weight," Westmoreland told
reporters. "I think seniority plays a bigger role on Ways and
Means than any other committee up here."
The steering committee, made up of House Republican
leadership, committee chairmen and regional representatives,
also chose Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina to fill a
vacancy on the Ways and Means panel.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)