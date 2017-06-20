By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 The top Republican in the
U.S. House of Representatives vowed on Tuesday to complete tax
reform in 2017, saying that President Donald Trump and his
fellow Republicans in Congress cannot allow the chance to
overhaul the U.S. tax code to slip.
In remarks for a speech to U.S. manufacturers released by
his office, House Speaker Paul Ryan said that Congress and the
Trump administration are moving "full speed ahead" to deliver
fundamental tax reform for individuals, corporations and small
businesses.
Ryan and other Republicans are under mounting pressure from
U.S. businesses and voters to make progress on tax reform, a top
2016 Republican campaign pledge that could determine whether
Ryan's party retains control of the House and the Senate in the
2018 midterm elections.
But it is not clear whether Republicans in Congress can
overcome infighting over healthcare legislation and government
spending to move forward on tax reform legislation.
"We are going to get this done in 2017. We need to get this
done in 2017. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation moment
slip," Ryan said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday afternoon
speech to the National Association of Manufacturers, a powerful
Washington lobby group.
"Transformational tax reform can be done, and we are moving
forward. Full speed ahead," he added.
Major stock indexes hit multiple record highs from Trump's
November election to the end of the first quarter, on bets that
he would improve economic growth by cutting taxes and boosting
infrastructure spending.
The tax reform debate has largely moved behind closed doors,
where Ryan is trying to hammer out an agreement with Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and the
Republican chairmen of two congressional tax committees. The aim
is to unveil tax reform legislation in September.
Ryan will not delve into details about tax reform provisions
on Tuesday but will describe major provisions of any major
legislation including a "territorial" system that would no
longer tax the foreign profits over U.S. corporations.
Ryan will also emphasize the importance of permanent
reforms, reject the notion that legislation should do little
more than reduce tax rates and make a case for mechanisms to
prevent U.S. corporations from moving income, assets and jobs
overseas.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler)