WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he thought lawmakers could agree to make changes to the U.S. tax code in the next Congress, based on his recent conversations with Republican leaders.

"I'd like to see more simplicity in the system. I'd like to see more fairness in the system," Obama said. "How we do that, the devil is in the details." (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese)