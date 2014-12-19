BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he thought lawmakers could agree to make changes to the U.S. tax code in the next Congress, based on his recent conversations with Republican leaders.
"I'd like to see more simplicity in the system. I'd like to see more fairness in the system," Obama said. "How we do that, the devil is in the details." (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Vca - Mars voluntarily withdrew its initial notification and report form on march 8, 2017 with ftc, antitrust division and re-filed same on march 10, 2017
* Southern California Edison-Edison international's units got decision from ICC International court of arbitration on claims against Mitsubishi heavy