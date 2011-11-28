WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday he will not allow a payroll tax cut to expire at the end of this year without a fight, even if Republicans block an upcoming measure that would offset the cost of an extension with a tax hike on the rich.

"We are not going to let this lapse," Reid told reporters, adding that if a vote, possibly as early as this week, fails then he would push for additional votes in December before the current session of Congress comes to an end. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Donna Smith; Editing by Vicki Allen)