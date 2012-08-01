WASHINGTON Aug 1 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a largely
symbolic plan to extend all tax cuts, leaving a deep rift over
tax policy unresolved until after November's elections.
The Republican measure, approved by a largely party line
vote of 256-171, is expected to die in the Democratic-controlled
Senate. It extends all current low individual tax rates that are
set to lapse at year-end, a counterpoint to a rival Democratic
bill passed by the Senate last week that would raise tax rates
on the wealthy.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon and David Lawder; Editing by Stacey
Joyce)