* Senator Murray to warn Republicans on tax cuts for rich
* Speech previews post-election fiscal fight
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, July 16 Democrats in the U.S.
Congress warned on Monday they are prepared to let all Bush-era
tax cuts expire on Dec. 31 if Republicans continue to insist on
extending lower rates for top earners.
Senator Patty Murray, a member of Democratic leadership, was
scheduled to deliver a tough message later on Monday aimed at
bolstering her party's election-year attack on tax cuts for
those making more than $250,000 a year at a time of high budget
deficits.
Murray's speech to the Brookings Institution comes as Senate
Democrats prepare to bring to the full Senate this month a bill
keeping tax rates low for families earning $250,000 a year or
less, knowing that Republicans will block the measure.
The plan takes a softer line on dividend taxes than
President Barack Obama proposed in his 2013 budget, amid a
corporate lobbying push on Capitol Hill. The Senate plan would
raise dividend taxes from the current 15 percent to 20 percent
rate, but this would be half the rate proposed by the president,
according to a summary.
The July vote is seen as an opening volley in a debate that
will play out after the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional
elections on the fate of the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts - valued at
nearly $4 trillion over 10 years - ushered in by then-President
George W. Bush. They expire at year's end.
"If we can't get a good deal, a balanced deal that calls on
the wealthy to pay their fair share, then I will absolutely
continue this debate into 2013 rather than lock in a long-term
deal this year that throws middle-class families under the bus,"
Murray said in excerpts of the speech released by her office.
Her remarks track closely with those made last month by
Senator Roy Blunt, a member of Republican leadership, who told
the 2012 Washington Reuters Summit: "My preference would not be
to accept a lesser solution than you could get in February and
March just to say that you got it done before the end of the
year."
Both leaders' remarks hint at the possibility that Congress
will fail to compromise on tax policy in an end-of-year session.
DEMOCRATS EMBOLDENED
In the drive to lower budget deficits that have been
breaching the $1 trillion mark since 2009, Democrats and
Republicans have already agreed to a series of spending cuts
that have mainly hit domestic programs.
But to accomplish additional deficit reductions, Washington
is beginning to weigh seriously whether to increase tax
revenues, cut into defense spending and possibly lower Social
Security and Medicare benefits for the elderly.
Republicans maintain that raising taxes on the wealthiest
would hurt owners of small businesses at a time when they are
struggling to expand. Democrats counter that few small
businesses would be hit by their tax increase and that the
wealthy need to share some of the burden of deficit-reduction.
Public opinion polls show support for raising taxes on the
wealthy, which could be emboldening Democrats to ratchet up the
rhetoric on their initiative less than four months from election
day.
But there also are risks if Congress remains deadlocked over
how to extend the Bush tax cuts, as economists fear that a
sudden across-the-board revenue increase could jolt the economy
and possibly push it back into recession.
Besides the tax increases, Congress also is staring at the
possibility of automatic spending cuts being triggered in
January that could further hobble the economy.
Those spending cuts - totaling $97 billion in their first
installment - are the result of last November's failure of a
congressional "super committee" to come up with a long-term
deficit-reduction plan. Murray co-chaired the doomed panel with
Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling.
Republicans are calling for a one-year extension of all the
Bush tax cuts to give Congress time to write sweeping tax reform
legislation.
"There is absolutely no reason ... that we need to extend
the tax cuts for the rich as a precondition for reforming the
tax code," according to Murray, who also warns that a rewrite of
the tax code will "have to raise revenue to help rein in the
deficit and debt," a point that Republicans so far have refused
to concede.
Some tax and budget specialists have speculated for months
about the possibility of Congress letting all the Bush tax cuts
expire as one way of helping Republicans step out of the "no new
taxes" pledge that has complicated deficit-reduction efforts.
If they were to expire, both parties would be starting with
a clean slate, able to propose new tax breaks, even if they do
not cut as deeply overall as the Bush-era ones.
"If the Bush tax cuts expire, every proposal will be a
tax-cut proposal and the pledge will no longer keep Republicans
boxed in and unable to compromise," Murray said.
