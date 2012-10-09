By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A top Senate Democrat on
Tuesday called for scrapping a tax reform model of lowering tax
rates for all Americans that has been the rule since Ronald
Reagan was president, and instead said the rich should pay more
to help pare federal deficits.
With less than a month before presidential elections where
taxes have been among the most hotly debated issues, Senator
Charles Schumer, the third most senior Democrat in the Senate,
sought to redouble Democrats' stance that top rates for the
wealthy should rise when they expire on Dec. 31.
In a bit of tax policy blasphemy, Schumer said the approach
to taxes that has held since last major overhaul in the 1980s
was outdated and would hurt inevitably the middle-class who
would lose valuable tax breaks.
He also criticized a deficit reduction plan known as
Simpson-Bowles for taking the same approach.
Both President Barack Obama and his Republican challenger,
Mitt Romney, say the tax code is broken and needs a major
overhaul. The last time that occurred was 1986, when Reagan
worked with a divided Congress to lower rates for all Americans
and cut loopholes and deductions.
"But a 1986-style approach that promises upfront rate cuts
to the wealthy is almost guaranteed to give middle-income
earners the short end of the stick," Schumer said in remarks
prepared for delivery in a speech at the National Press Club.
In exchange, Schumer said, Democrats should be prepared to
make hard choices about revamping so-called entitlement programs
such as Medicare, the health plan for the elderly.
Republicans favor major changes to these programs, including
raising the age when benefits kick in, to curb deficits.
Schumer, in excerpts released before his speech, did not specify
policies in this area.
Across-the-board tax increases of about $500 billion loom at
the end of the year if Congress fails to take action preventing
low tax rates from expiring.
That threat and about $100 billion in automatic federal
spending cuts comprise the so-called "fiscal cliff" that could
push the U.S. economy into a recession if Congress fails to act,
the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated.
With Congress out of town until the Nov. 6 elections,
actions to address these threats are on hold, giving lawmakers
just about a month to deal with the major fiscal challenge.