* Obama and congressional Republicans squaring off
* Republicans say tax cut would aid small businesses
* Democrats say Republican plan would worsen deficit
(Adds Obama quote, final vote tally)
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, April 16 Senate Republicans on
Monday blocked President Barack Obama's "Buffett Rule"
legislation, which would have put a 30-percent minimum tax on
millionaires, in a debate that is likely to resonate through the
November general election.
Democrats, as expected, failed to garner the 60 votes needed
in the 100-member Senate to move to a full debate and vote on
the bill aimed at getting more tax revenues out of the wealthy.
Obama and congressional Republicans are squaring off this
week over the tax hikes for millionaires and a Republican plan
to give new tax cuts for businesses.
"Tonight, Senate Republicans voted to block the Buffett
Rule, choosing once again to protect tax breaks for the
wealthiest few Americans at the expense of the middle class,"
Obama said in a statement.
Though scant changes to tax policy are expected ahead of the
Nov. 6 election, the skirmishes are giving voters a preview of
debates they will hear over the next seven months.
Obama and his fellow Democrats argue that raising taxes on
the rich will help reduce deficits and bring more fairness to
the tax code. Republicans are pushing a much different narrative
of tax cuts - even if they add to deficits - as a way of
creating jobs.
As Americans scurried to file tax returns by Tuesday, the
Senate debated the Buffett Rule, which would require households
earning more than $1 million to pay at least a 30-percent tax
rate.
Central to Obama's "tax fairness" re-election campaign
theme, the rule is named after billionaire Warren Buffett, who
supports it and famously complains that he pays a lower
effective tax rate than his secretary. Republicans argued that
raising taxes would hurt the fragile economy.
Fifty-one senators voted for the bill, while 45 senators
voted no, effectively killing it. Republican Senator Susan
Collins voted for the tax hike, while Democratic Senator Mark
Pryor voted against it.
A series of pivotal decisions on tax policy are looming at
the year-end, when lower tax rates for all individuals - enacted
under former President George W. Bush - are set to expire. These
include estate, capital gains and dividend tax rates.
Economists worry that partisan wrangling after the
presidential and congressional elections could stall action on
those decisions and several other measures, hobbling the
economic recovery.
"Politicians' time would be better spent working on an
overhaul of the tax system that could actually pass rather than
reforms that are likely to go nowhere," said Maya MacGuineas,
president of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Budget.
CLASS WARFARE?
Republicans say the Buffett measure will do nothing to solve
the larger problem of deficits and unemployment.
"We have a president that seems more interested in pitting
people against each other than he is in doing anything," said
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
He was hitting on a Republican theme that raising taxes on
the rich was tantamount to class warfare.
On Thursday Republicans - in firm control the House of
Representatives - are expected to debate and likely approve a
bill to give a one-year, 20-percent tax deduction on business
income to owners of businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
Republicans are portraying that tax cut as one for "small
businesses," a group they say the Buffett Rule will harm.
Democrats say the legislation will add to already huge
budget deficits, since Republicans do not include any measures
to offset the $46 billion revenue loss. And they cite studies
showing that the tax cut will mainly go to those with incomes
over $200,000 a year.
That measure is not likely to make it through the Senate.
For a Q&A on the Buffett Rule: see
BATTLE ESCALATING
The battle over taxes has been escalating for weeks with the
White House speaking nearly daily about the Buffett Rule.
The Obama campaign played offense last week by releasing the
president's tax returns several days before the deadline, to put
pressure on Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Obama and his wife paid about 20.5 percent of their income
in taxes in 2011, compared to an estimated 15.4 percent rate
paid by the Romney's.
Romney, however, has asked for an extension to file his
taxes.
A Gallup poll out on Monday said that Americans are split
fairly evenly between those who say their federal tax bill is
fair and those who say they pay too much.
But when asked specifically about how the wealthy are taxed,
about 60 percent back some kind of Buffett Rule, Gallup's
surveys have found.
"It is a robust finding across whichever polls that ask, you
usually get 60 percent plus that say, 'yes, higher income are
paying too little,'" Frank Newport, editor in chief of Gallup
polling, said.
The polling, telephone interviews with about 1,000 adults,
has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Xavier Briand)