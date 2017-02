WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked President Barack Obama's "Buffett Rule" legislation, which would have put a 30 percent minimum income tax on millionaires.

In a mostly party line vote, Democrats, as expected, failed to garner the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to move forward to a full debate and vote on the bill. (Reporting By Donna Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)