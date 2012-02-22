WASHINGTON Feb 22 Three members of the
U.S. Congress have received threatening mail over the last two
days and law enforcement officials on Wednesday warned that more
may be coming.
At least two of the letters - one to the home-state office
of a senator and the other to the district office of a member of
the House of Representatives - contained a suspicious powdery
substance. Tests found the substance to be harmless, according
to a statement by Senate Sergeant at Arms Terrance Gainer, the
chamber's chief law enforcement officer.
In a statement to members of the Senate, Gainer did not say
what was found in the third letter.
Gainer's notice, "Urgent: Suspicious Mail Alert," warned
that the unidentified sender of the letters "indicated that
additional letters containing a powdery substance will be
arriving at more Senate offices and that some of these letters
may contain actual harmful material."
He warned that special attention should be paid to letters
postmarked from Portland, Oregon.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by
Sandra Maler)