WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump's
choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil Corp
Chairman Rex Tillerson, narrowly won approval from a Senate
committee on Monday, but is expected to be confirmed by the full
Senate.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 11-10 to
approve Tillerson, with every Republican backing the former oil
executive and every Democrat opposing him.
His approval by the panel, a victory for Trump, had been in
doubt until earlier on Monday, when Senator Marco Rubio, a
committee member who had been Tillerson's most vocal Republican
critic, said he would back the nominee.
Tillerson's confirmation by the 100-member Senate, where
Republicans hold 52 seats, is not expected before next week.
Democrats want more time to debate and the chamber may not be in
session all this week.
Rubio's backing had been in doubt after his tough
questioning during Tillerson's confirmation hearing, focusing on
issues including concerns about Tillerson's support for human
rights. Rubio ultimately decided he would approve the nominee in
deference to Trump, as well as to fill a critical top job.
Democrats said they voted against Tillerson over fears he
might lift sanctions on Russia, where he did business for years,
questions about his views on human rights and his refusal to
recuse himself from matters related to his former employer
during his entire term as the top U.S. diplomat.
Tillerson pledged to recuse himself only for the year
required by law.
Amid Democratic anger over allegations that Russia
interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Tillerson also
raised committee hackles by saying he did not know Exxon Mobil
lobbied against sanctions on Russia while he was running the
company.
Senator Ben Cardin, the committee's top Democrat, said
Tillerson's "business orientation" and responses at his hearing
"could compromise his ability as secretary of state to
forcefully promote the values and ideals that have defined our
country and our leading role in the world for more than 200
years."
The Senate confirmed only two of Trump's Cabinet nominees on
Friday, his Inauguration Day, a relatively low number among
recent presidencies.
Democrats have been unable to block any of his choices
because they changed Senate rules in 2013 to allow nominees to
be confirmed with just a majority, not 60 votes. Instead, they
have used Senate rules to slow the confirmation of nominees they
say hold extreme views, are unqualified or have not completed
ethics disclosures.
