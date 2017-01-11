UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
WASHINGTON Jan 11 U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he would recommend a "full review" of the nuclear deal with Iran, but he did not call for an outright rejection of the 2015 accord.
Speaking in his Senate confirmation hearing, Tillerson also said he did not oppose the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal, but said he shares some of President-elect Donald Trump's views about whether the pact as negotiated reflects all the best interests of the United States. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Patricia Zengerle)
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss changes to trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce.
Jan 24 A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Linn Energy LLC said on Tuesday he is prepared to confirm its restructuring plan with slight tweaks, backing the oil-and-gas producer's goal of shedding $5.5 billion in debt and splitting into two companies.