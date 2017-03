WASHINGTON, June 4 U.S. House of Representatives Republicans must provide at least 200 votes, of 218 needed, for passage of a controversial fast-track trade bill, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters about the lack of broad support for the trade bill among Democrats, Pelosi said: "200 is what he (House Speaker John Boehner) should come up with."

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)