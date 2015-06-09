(Adds details on negotiations, background)
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. lawmakers are looking at
alternative ways to fund aid for workers who lose their jobs due
to trade, a senior Democrat said on Tuesday, as a vote nears on
legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact.
Representative Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in
the House of Representatives, said most Democrats were unhappy
with extending limits on healthcare funding to offset support
for workers displaced by trade.
House Democratic leadership is working with Republicans to
find alternative ways to finance the program and had "some
success," said Hoyer, who has yet to say whether he plans to
support legislation to speed trade deals through Congress.
Reaching a deal on aid for workers is key to hopes for the
so-called fast-track legislation, which would allow lawmakers to
set negotiating objectives for trade deals but not amend the
text of agreements.
Seniors groups wrote to lawmakers on Tuesday to warn against
the $700 million cut and said Medicare, which funds healthcare
for the elderly, was not a "slush fund."
Limits on Medicare were extended for two years in a 2013
budget deal funnelling $22 billion to boost defense and domestic
agency programs.
Congressional leaders have already promised support for
workers will move in parallel with fast track, in a bid to get
more Democrats to support the bill. House Republican leaders
have said the debate could be held as early as this week.
Some conservative Republicans also oppose giving more power
to the White House and so far only about 20 Democrats, under
intense pressure from unions to oppose the measure, have pledged
support.
New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, who plans to vote against
fast track, said on his calculation there were 14 to 17 votes
still needed to ensure passage in the currently 433-member
House.
"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure this is
defeated," he said on a call with reporters.
Unions, which have strong links to many Democrats, are
ramping up their campaign against fast track with new letters to
lawmakers and media advertisements.
Business groups, for their part, are lobbying hard to win
support for the measure, which they think will help open markets
for U.S. exports under trade deals like the Trans-Pacific
Partnership with 11 Pacific Rim countries, including Japan.
Randall Stephenson, chairman of the Business Roundtable and
chief executive officer of AT&T Inc, on Monday urged
lawmakers to back the bill.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)