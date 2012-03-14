WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a two-year, $109 billion transportation bill to rebuild roads, bridges and rail systems after rejecting numerous attempts to load the measure with provisions ranging from the Keystone XL oil pipeline to waivers from Obama administration health insurance policies.

The measure, approved 74-22, moves to the House of Representatives, which has failed to gain enough votes for its own more expensive transport bill with controversial funding reforms. House Speaker John Boehner said last week he planned to take up the Senate version in the absence of such support. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Vicki Allen)