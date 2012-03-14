BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 production of 746,291 gold equivalent ounces compared with 623,716 gold equivalent ounces last year
WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a two-year, $109 billion transportation bill to rebuild roads, bridges and rail systems after rejecting numerous attempts to load the measure with provisions ranging from the Keystone XL oil pipeline to waivers from Obama administration health insurance policies.
The measure, approved 74-22, moves to the House of Representatives, which has failed to gain enough votes for its own more expensive transport bill with controversial funding reforms. House Speaker John Boehner said last week he planned to take up the Senate version in the absence of such support. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Vicki Allen)
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded a bigger impairment charge.
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profits rose from last year, reflecting further cost cuts and a rise in metal prices, as the world's largest gold miner increased its dividend and planned to further pare its debt.