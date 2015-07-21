WASHINGTON, July 21 Legislation that the U.S. Senate is considering on highway funding could include an authorization for the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

"It is my anticipation that an Ex-Im provision will be offered on the transportation bill," McConnell told reporters.

The bank has been closed to new business since its charter expired on June 30. The Senate is expected to take an initial procedural vote on legislation laying out highway spending at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Lawder)