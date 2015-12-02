Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The mammoth highway bill that Congress will consider this week contains a long list of provisions that were the target of intense lobbying by interest groups for the transportation industry and public safety advocates.
The five-year measure, dubbed the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act or FAST Act, would be the first long-term highway bill in a decade, and according to the Congressional Budget Office, would spend $280 billion on roads, bridges and mass-transit projects.
Following is a list of non-infrastructure provisions that would:
* increase to $105 million from $35 million the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's maximum penalty cap for automakers and other manufacturers that violate vehicle safety laws;
* extend the timeline for automakers to maintain safety records to 10 years from five years;
* require rental car companies and auto dealers with fleets of 35 vehicles or more to repair safety defects before providing the vehicles to consumers;
* require the U.S. Transportation Department to establish travel corridors along major national highways for electric, natural gas and propane vehicles and set goals for developing alternative-fueling stations and other infrastructure;
* create a pilot program allowing drivers as young as 18 to drive commercial trucks and buses across state lines but restrict the waiver, from a current age limit of 21, to veterans who received driver training during their military service;
* order the reform of a federal safety monitoring system for commercial trucks and buses and remove safety scores for trucking companies from public view;
* allow commercial motor carriers to test for controlled substances using a driver's hair, as an alternative to urine, and direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop scientific and technical guidelines for hair testing;
* raise the passenger rail liability cap to $295 million from a current $200 million, apply the increase to the May 12 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia and adjust the cap for inflation in each of the bill's five years;
* require increased thermal blanket protection for tank cars carrying flammable liquids including crude oil;
* streamline environmental and historic reservation reviews to accelerate rail projects. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Hay)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.