* Road, rail funding extension may not be needed-Reid
* Top negotiators aim for highway package next week
* Keystone oil pipeline not yet touched in Congress' talks
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 21 Prospects for a deal to fund
U.S. transportation projects over the long term appeared to
brighten somewhat on Thursday as key House and Senate lawmakers
described their negotiations in more optimistic terms.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the talks had
improved in the last 24 hours and he was hopeful for an
agreement before current authority for road, bridge and rail
funding expires on June 30.
Congress has been struggling to approve a long-term
transportation bill since last fall. Nearly 3 million
construction jobs depend on the outcome.
House of Representatives Republicans have insisted on
consolidating some federal transportation programs and
streamlining environmental reviews of road projects in order to
speed up construction. They also want to drop a proposal to use
gasoline taxes to help pay for ancillary transportation
"enhancements" such as bicycle lanes, flower beds and other
streetscape improvements.
After marathon meetings over the past two days, the top
negotiators on the measure, Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer and
Republican Representative John Mica, issued a joint statement
voicing optimism.
"The conferees have moved forward toward a bipartisan,
bicameral agreement on a highway reauthorization bill. Both
House and Senate conferees will continue to work with a goal of
completing a package by next week," they said.
Mica and Boxer did not provide any details on the progress
they have made towards a deal. The basis of their negotiations
is a two-year, $109 billion measure passed by the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
Representative Bill Shuster, a key House Republican
negotiator on the transportation measure, said on the House
floor the conference committee was moving toward accepting some
Republican demands for funding reforms.
Earlier this week several lawmakers negotiating on Senate
and House of Representatives differences over the highway funds
had said they could not be done by the deadline and another
stop-gap extension of current funding was inevitable.
"I don't think we'll need an extension. I hope not," Reid
told reporters on Thursday. "I can't guarantee to anyone here
that we're going to get a highway bill, but we're certainly in
much better shape than we were 24 hours ago."
But the negotiations on the core highway and rail funding
policy have thus far not tackled the thornier issue of whether
to include the Republican proposal to approve the
Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Democrats and President Barack Obama oppose fast-tracking
approvals for the $7 billion project until environmental review
can be completed. If Republicans still insist on Keystone's
inclusion, the talks are more likely to collapse.
House Speaker John Boehner also acknowledged "some movement"
in the talks since he met with Reid on the deadlock on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Boehner floated the idea of a six-month
extension of current funding, which would remove the threat of a
halt in road and rail construction until after the Nov. 6
elections.
Democrats have balked at that idea, saying it would deplete
the Highway Trust Fund because falling gasoline tax collections
were insufficient to fund current projects.
They say U.S. states also would delay the start of new
longer-term projects - and the hiring of hundreds of thousands
of workers - due to the lack of funding certainty.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jackie Frank)