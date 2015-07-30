(Adds short-term highway vote, quotes and background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Senate voted to
keep vital federal dollars flowing to road and highway projects
for three more months on Thursday, averting a funding cut-off
at the peak of the summer construction season.
The 91-4 vote on the short-term patch, which the House of
Representatives approved on Wednesday, sends the measure to
President Barack Obama for his signature. Without the money, the
federal Highway Trust Fund would become insolvent on Saturday.
The $12 billion bill, which extends highway and mass transit
funding through Oct. 29, sets the stage for a fall debate
between House and Senate lawmakers over how to address the
long-term needs of America's crumbling transportation
infrastructure, while simultaneously trying to avoid a
government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Earlier on Thursday, the Senate also voted 65-34 to approve
a bipartisan long-term highway bill that would authorize $350
billion in transportation spending over six years. If enacted by
Congress, the legislation would become the first long-term
highway funding package since 2005.
House lawmakers, who left for a five-week summer break on
Wednesday, are expected to craft their own long-term legislation
while this week's short-term patch remains in place.
The Senate's long-term legislation has already been rejected
by Republican leaders in the House including Speaker John
Boehner.
Boehner and McConnell are already working behind the scenes
to minimize their differences over the legislation.
"We all want to work out the best possible legislation for
the American people in a conference later this year," Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Richard Chang)