By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday voted to pass a multi-year
transportation funding bill that also would revive the idled
Export-Import Bank, but final provisions are subject to
negotiations with the Senate.
The overwhelming 363-64 vote handed new House Speaker Paul
Ryan his first legislative victory. The measure authorizes
federal spending on road, bridge and rail transit infrastructure
projects for six years and provides guaranteed funding for three
years, about $339 billion.
Its passage takes EXIM, idled since the trade bank's
charter expired on June 30, a major step closer to being put
back in business offering loans and guarantees to support U.S.
exports. Conservative Republican critics of the trade finance
agency have argued that EXIM should be closed permanently
because it provides unnecessary "corporate welfare" to elite
multinationals including Boeing Co and General Electric
Co.
The House bill renews EXIM's charter through Sept. 30, 2019,
with some reforms. That language is identical to the text of a
Senate-passed transportation bill, making EXIM nearly impossible
to exclude from negotiations to work out differences between the
two versions.
A number of proposed amendments aimed at curtailing the
trade bank's operations were defeated, including provisions to
prohibit financing help for countries with large sovereign
wealth funds or for U.S. exporters whose chief executives earn
more than 100 times the median U.S. wage.
A coalition of EXIM users said in a statement: "Any further
changes to Ex-Im would be undermining the will of the
super-majority in both chambers."
Ryan, who opposes EXIM, hailed the transport bill, which
included votes on more than 100 amendments, as a sign of a "more
open process" that he will foster in the House, giving members
more input into legislation.
"This is a good start. It's a glimpse of how we should be
doing the people's business," Ryan told a news conference.
The biggest issue to be worked out with the Senate, however,
is how to pay for a funding shortfall from federal fuel taxes,
which have been unchanged since 1993.
One amendment passed in the House bill would liquidate the
Federal Reserve's current $29.3 billion capital surplus account
and transfer the money to the Treasury to be used for
transportation projects.
