By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. House on Thursday
passed a five-year transportation bill that would fund America's
roads, bridges and mass-transit systems and also revive the
charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which had been allowed
to expire in the face of conservative opposition.
In a show of Congressional bipartisanship, the House of
Representatives voted 359 to 65 to send the $305 billion
legislation to the Senate. It is widely expected to be approved
and forwarded to the White House for President Barack Obama's
signature before a temporary funding measure expires on Friday.
All 65 "no" votes came from Republicans, including lawmakers
opposed to the EXIM bank measure.
As the first long-term U.S. highway bill in a decade, the
Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act or FAST Act
represents a rare victory for bipartisanship in Congress and
comes only a few weeks after Wisconsin Republican Paul Ryan's
rise to the House speakership.
"It proves to the American people that we can get things
done," said House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill
Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican.
The legislation returns the EXIM Bank to operation over
conservative opposition that allowed its charter to expire on
June 30. The agency, which helps U.S. companies with foreign
competitors, would have its charter renewed through Sept. 30,
2019, but with a lower lending limit and other reforms.
Boeing Co, EXIM's biggest beneficiary,
and General Electric Co have warned that the
loss of agency support could cause them to move manufacturing
jobs out of the United States. Ethiopian Airlines also
expressed concern in September about its ability to take
delivery on Boeing jets without EXIM support.
The new act drew accolades from Republicans for providing
$280 billion in funding for infrastructure projects from the
Highway Trust Fund without increasing the federal gasoline tax.
Democrats cautioned that the modest spending increases would
not be enough to fully address the nation's crumbling roads,
bridges and rail systems.
But to avoid higher taxes, the bill's authors opted for a
series of controversial measures including a transfer from the
Federal Reserve's surplus funds, an increase in customs fees and
a requirement for the Internal Revenue Service to use private
tax collection agencies.
The measures would leave the Highway Trust Fund with $10
billion at the end of 2020, according to the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office.
A number of add-on provisions in the legislation were the
subject of intensive lobbying by the transportation industry and
safety advocates.
