(Recasts with Senate vote, forwarding of bill to Obama)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly
approved a five-year highway bill on Thursday that would fund
America's roads, bridges and mass-transit systems and revive the
charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank over the objections of
conservative Republicans.
In an action that sends the measure to President Barack
Obama for his signature, the senators voted 83 to 16 to approve
the $305 billion legislation hours after the bill cleared the
House of Representatives by a margin of 359 to 65.
Obama is expected to sign the bill into law on Friday, hours
before current funding is scheduled to run out.
As the first long-term U.S. highway bill in a decade, the
Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, or FAST Act,
represents a rare victory for bipartisanship in Congress.
"It proves to the American people that we can get things
done," said House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill
Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican.
The legislation returns the EXIM Bank to operation over
conservative opposition that allowed its charter to expire on
June 30. The agency, which helps U.S. companies with foreign
competitors, would have its charter renewed through Sept. 30,
2019, but with a lower lending limit and other reforms.
Boeing Co, EXIM's biggest beneficiary,
and General Electric Co have warned that the
loss of agency support could cause them to move manufacturing
jobs out of the United States. Ethiopian Airlines also
expressed concern in September about its ability to take
delivery on Boeing jets without EXIM support.
The new act drew accolades from Republicans for providing
$280 billion in funding for infrastructure projects from the
Highway Trust Fund without increasing the federal gasoline tax.
Democrats cautioned that the modest spending increases would
not be enough to fully address the nation's crumbling roads,
bridges and rail systems.
To avoid higher taxes, the bill's authors opted for a series
of controversial measures including a transfer from the Federal
Reserve's surplus funds, an increase in customs fees and a
requirement for the Internal Revenue Service to use private tax
collection agencies.
The measures would leave the Highway Trust Fund with $10
billion at the end of 2020, according to the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office.
A number of add-on provisions in the legislation were the
subject of intensive lobbying by the transportation industry and
safety advocates.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio, Andrew
Hay and Leslie Adler)