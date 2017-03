WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a five-month transportation funding extension on Wednesday that avoids an Aug. 1 road construction slowdown but does nothing to revive the idled U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Passed by a 312-119 vote, the House bill would authorize federal spending on highway and rail transit projects through Dec. 18 and inject about $8.1 billion into the rapidly dwindling Highway Trust Fund. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)