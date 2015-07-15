(Adds details on bill, Ex-Im Bank debate)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a five-month transportation funding
extension on Wednesday aimed at avoiding an Aug. 1 road
construction slowdown but that does nothing to revive the idled
U.S. Export-Import Bank.
House Republicans passed the measure less than 48 hours
after its introduction in a move that conservatives in the party
said would give them an advantage over Ex-Im backers in the
Senate, who aim to use their version of the bill as a vehicle to
renew the trade bank's charter, which expired on June 30.
Passed by a 312-119 bipartisan vote, the House bill would
authorize federal spending on highway and rail transit projects
through Dec. 18 and inject about $8.1 billion into the rapidly
dwindling Highway Trust Fund.
It would be paid for by extending higher airport security
fees levied on airline tickets for two more years, to 2026, and
with revenue from tax changes aimed at improving compliance and
collections.
While Republicans and Democrats both said they would rather
pass a six-year transportation bill, they have been unable to
agree on where to find the hundreds of billions of dollars
needed to fund it.
Many House Republicans are eyeing revenue captured from
repatriating some $2 trillion in U.S. corporate profits held
overseas, but say that must be part of a broader international
corporate tax reform plan that needs more time to develop.
"We want to do a multi-year highway bill," House Ways and
Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said on the House floor. "We
know we're not going to write that bill in the next two weeks.
We know we need at least two or three months."
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee
was set to consider its own transportation funding plan later on
Wednesday.
Senate Democrats and moderate Republicans aim to try to
attach a renewal of the Ex-Im Bank's charter to a Senate
transportation bill, and conservative Republicans vowed on
Wednesday to try to stop them.
Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican presidential candidate, urged
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John
Boehner to block an Ex-Im amendment, which would show they are
"more than campaign conservatives."
"I am willing to use any and all procedural tools to stop
this corporate welfare, this corruption, from being propagated,"
Cruz told reporters.
But in a test vote last month, 65 senators voiced support
for Ex-Im, enough to overcome procedural hurdles in the Senate.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)