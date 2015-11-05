By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Despite public outrage over
deadly auto defects including faulty ignition switches and air
bags inflators, the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday
voted to slash proposed spending increases for vehicle safety
including defect investigations.
In a Republican amendment to the House transportation
funding bill, lawmakers scaled back spending for the fiscally
embattled National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by
one-fifth to one-third from funding levels sought by the Obama
administration and approved by the Senate last July.
The lawmakers voted by an overwhelming margin to adopt the
measure, which will now be subject to negotiations between
lawmakers from both chambers.
A House Republican aide said the lower spending targets
would provide NHTSA with adequate resources to fulfill its
regulatory mission.
The federal agency charged with investigating safety defects
and ordering recalls, NHTSA has been widely criticized in recent
years for being slow to act against defective products including
General Motors Co ignition switches and Takata Corp
air bag inflators. The ignition switches alone have
been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries.
NHTSA has adopted a more aggressive enforcement posture this
year under administrator Mark Rosekind, who took unprecedented
action this week to accelerate the Takata recall.
But lawmakers have been unwilling to provide more money for the
agency to hire staff and modernize its computer systems, until
NHTSA implements reforms.
Rosekind has pledged to complete the reforms by next June
and said congressional failure to address his agency's resource
and authority gaps amounts to a safety risk. Funding for safety
defect investigations has been unchanged for several years.
Last summer, the Senate approved its own multi-year
transportation bill, which would increase vehicle safety funding
by $46.3 million or about one-third in 2016 and by $76.7 million
or more than 50 percent by 2021.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx proposed the same
spending levels as necessary to ensure NHTSA's turnaround.
Thursday's House bill cuts those targets by $15 million a
year and holds the overall increase for vehicle safety to 40
percent by 2021, under an amendment from Representative Michael
Burgess, a Texas Republican who chairs the House Energy and
Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade.
The Burgess panel is also considering draft legislation that
would award automakers credits against fuel economy standards
and give the auto industry greater control over the
public disclosure of safety recalls.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernard Orr)