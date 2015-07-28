WASHINGTON, July 28 The U.S. Senate is working to pass a three-month highway funding bill in the coming days as it finishes hammering out a longer-term blueprint for spending on the country's roads, bridges and transit, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass its version of the short-term funding extension on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham)