WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a $10.9 billion funding extension for highway and transit construction projects through May 2015, averting a potential cutback in federal payments to states that was due to start on Friday.

The 81-13 vote sends the measure, previously passed by the House of Representatives, to President Barack Obama to be signed into law. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)