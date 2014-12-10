(Adds background)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Tuesday called on lawmakers to reauthorize a federal
terrorism insurance program, saying they should not tie its
approval to consideration of proposed changes to unrelated Wall
Street reforms.
The federal insurance program was created after the Sept.
11, 2001 terrorist attacks and is set to expire at the end of
the year. Businesses, owners of sports stadiums and other groups
that insure against terrorist acts have lobbied for its renewal.
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly in July to extend the
program, called the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act. But
negotiations with the House of Representatives stalled when
Republicans tried to include changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law in the extension bill.
Lew said in a letter to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, a
Democrat who has been negotiating over the insurance program,
that lawmakers should quickly approve a clean extension without
the unrelated regulatory changes.
"Time is running short to head off an unnecessary,
unprecedented and disruptive lapse of the program," Lew said in
the letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
The program was created to restore confidence after the 2001
attacks, when some companies stopped offering insurance against
terrorist threats to commercial buildings.
It has been reauthorized twice but the insurance, which
kicks in after losses from an attack exceed a set amount, has
never been triggered.
The House bill, which extends the program for six years, is
expected to be debated on Wednesday, according to the House
Rules Committee.
It includes a controversial tweak to a Dodd-Frank provision
that requires participants in swap trades that do not go through
a third-party clearinghouse to post collateral. The House
Republicans' change would exempt certain agricultural and energy
companies from this rule.
Republicans and some Democrats support the change, but its
passage is unlikely in the Senate, which has been hesitant to
re-open the Dodd-Frank law.
The bill also includes a provision that was approved by the
Senate that would create a designated seat on the Federal
Reserve for someone with community banking experience.
A more popular tweak to Dodd-Frank that would loosen capital
requirements for insurance companies was not in the terrorism
insurance package and appeared set to move as a separate bill.
The Senate approved that change in June.
