* Sens. Kohl, Lee tell FTC deal presents "significant"
issues
* Senators: Competition issues merit "careful FTC review"
* Universal seeks to acquire EMI unit in $1.9 billion deal
* Universal says confident it will get approvals
By Sarah N. Lynch and Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 The Democratic chairman and
the ranking Republican on the U.S. Senate's antitrust panel
urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to carefully
scrutinize Universal Music Group's proposed acquisition of a big
chunk of rival EMI.
In a rare show of bi-partisanship, the letter from Senate
antitrust subcommittee chairman Herb Kohl, a Democrat, and
Republican Mike Lee comes on the heels of a June 21 hearing to
examine the $1.9 billion deal.
While Kohl and Lee refrained from drawing any conclusions
about whether the proposal violated antitrust law, they told FTC
Chairman Jon Leibowitz the acquisition "presents significant
competition issues that merit careful FTC review to ensure that
the transaction is not likely to cause substantial harm to
competition in the affected markets."
Their six-page letter outlined the panel's findings from its
investigation into the proposed transaction, which was announced
in November.
A spokesman for University Music Group said in acknowledging
the Senate panel's letter that the company had expected a
thorough review of the deal and that it was working closely with
the FTC to address the issues. "We remain confident of earning
regulatory approval," the spokesman added.
U.S.-based Universal, owned by Paris-based Vivendi
, offered to buy EMI's recorded music unit from
Citigroup.
Combining Universal Music Group, which has a star lineup of
Lady Gaga and Rihanna, with EMI's recorded music unit, whose
catalog includes Katy Perry, the Beatles and Pink Floyd, would
give the already powerful company a 40 percent share of the U.S.
market.
As part of its review of the deal, the FTC has been making
inquiries about the pricing power of retailers like Apple
and Amazon, who use low-priced songs to
attract customers for more expensive goods.
It is also asking about allegations made by consumer groups
and others that Universal has been reluctant to license its
enormous catalog of must-have music to digital startups, or has
licensed the music only on onerous terms.
"We also urge the commission to be mindful of the changes in
the music industry in the last decade, particularly the shift to
online distribution as the preferred way consumers purchase
music," Kohl and Lee wrote.
In Europe, where the deal is also facing scrutiny, Universal
has also been working to allay competition concerns. Last week,
Universal said it had come up with concessions that should help
satisfy European Union antitrust regulators.
Both the FTC and European regulators have approved a
Sony-led consortium's purchase of the other piece of EMI, EMI
Music Publishing. That deal was worth $2.2 billion.
While Kohl and Lee's subcommittee has oversight over the
FTC, it has no formal role in determining whether it should
receive antitrust approval.
