UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. House of Representatives will not vote on legislation on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the severe winter storm that hit the country's capital city over the weekend, according to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office
The next vote by the congressional chamber is expected on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Valerie Volcovici)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February